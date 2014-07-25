INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
LAGOS, July 25 Cadbury Nigeria said on Friday its half-year pretax profit fell to 1.79 billion naira ($11.1 mln), down 50 percent from 3.58 billion naira in the same period last year.
Turnover decreased by 12.1 percent to 15.32 billion naira during the six months to June 30, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 161.80 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Jane Baird)
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.