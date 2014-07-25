LAGOS, July 25 Cadbury Nigeria said on Friday its half-year pretax profit fell to 1.79 billion naira ($11.1 mln), down 50 percent from 3.58 billion naira in the same period last year.

Turnover decreased by 12.1 percent to 15.32 billion naira during the six months to June 30, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 161.80 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Jane Baird)