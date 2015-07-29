* Nigeria, Cameroon ties strained by border dispute
* Talks to focus on tackling wave of Boko Haram attacks
* Nigeria keen to get regional taskforce up and running
By Sylvain Andzongo
YAOUNDE, July 29 Nigerian President Muhammadu
Buhari began a two-day visit to Cameroon on Wednesday in a bid
to soothe fractious ties between the West African neighbours and
strengthen cooperation against Islamist militant group Boko
Haram.
Buhari's first visit to Cameroon since his election in March
comes as the militant group, which has sworn allegiance to
Islamic State, has launched a fresh wave of attacks in Nigeria,
Cameroon, Chad and Niger.
Buhari, wearing a white traditional robe, was greeted on
arrival at Yaounde international airport by 82-year-old
Cameroonian President Paul Biya. The two were to hold talks at
the presidential palace on Wednesday, before making a joint
statement ahead of Buhari's departure on Thursday.
Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger waged an offensive against
Boko Haram this year that broke its grip over swathes of
northeastern Nigeria, but it responded with suicide bombings and
raids that have spilled the conflict across borders.
Tensions are running high in Cameroon's Far North region
after three suicide attacks in the past week killed at least 60
people, prompting the local government to announce the closure
of some mosques, ban burqas and forbid street hawkers.
In Nigeria, suspected Boko Haram attacks have killed at
least 600 people since Buhari took office two months ago.
Cameroon's Information Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakari said
Boko Haram had switched to attacking civilian targets because it
was no longer capable of military engagements.
"The heads of state are going to discuss the best means of
eradicating this new form of belligerence and the strategies to
reduce Boko Haram," he said.
An African Union-mandated, 8,700-strong regional taskforce,
headquartered in the Chadian capital N'Djamena, was due to start
operations at the end of this month but has been delayed by
questions over funding.
The Nigerian presidency said the talks would focus on the
activation and deployment of this force. Buhari is due to visit
Benin, the fifth member of the operation, on Saturday.
Relations between Cameroon and Nigeria have been strained by
a border dispute that flared into conflict in 1993. Biya, in
power since 1982, did not attend Buhari's inauguration and the
Nigerian leader's trip comes nearly two months after he visited
Chad and Niger.
In the past, Abuja has accused Yaounde of dragging its feet
over tackling Boko Haram, which analysts say established rear
bases on the Cameroonian side of the Mandara mountains.
Cameroon has complained that its efforts to combat the
militants have been hampered by Nigeria's refusal to grant its
forces the right to pursue them onto its soil, which both Chad
and Niger enjoy.
"Buhari's visit should help ease the climate of mistrust
between Cameroon and Nigeria," said Njoya Moussa, a Cameroonian
political analyst.
"I pray that they should talk about security because mostly
it's what we need here in Cameroon and Nigeria," said Doris
Onuorah, a Nigerian business woman in Yaounde.
(Additional reporting by Julia Payne, Alexis Akwagyiram and
Felix Onuah in Abuja; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Janet
Lawrence)