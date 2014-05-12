LAGOS May 12 Nigerian oil services company
Caverton has received stock exchange approval for a planned 31.8
billion naira ($197 million) listing on May 20, it said on
Monday.
Caverton, which provides marine and aviation services to
multinational oil companies including Shell, Total
and Addax, said it will list 3.35 billion
ordinary shares on the Nigerian bourse at 9.50 naira per share.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange CEO told Reuters in April that
he expected more oil and gas listings to follow Seplat's market
debut in Lagos and London via a $500 million initial public
offering (IPO).
Nigerian IPOs dried up after a 2008 crash wiped more than 60
percent off the market's capitalisation. The index
has since recovered, gaining 35 percent in 2012 and 47 percent
in 2013, but new listings are still only trickling in.
Caverton did not announce plans to raise fresh equity
capital but said it wants to broaden its ownership base as it
expands its shipping and helicopter services and diversify into
new markets within West Africa.
Profits at the oil servicing firm rose to 1.04 billion naira
in 2012, from 60.37 million naira a year earlier. Revenue grew
to 16.13 billion naira in 2012, against 10.93 billion naira in
2011, the company said.
($1 = 161.22 naira)
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Oludare Mayowa and
David Goodman)