(Corrects spelling of acronym AMCON)
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS Aug 9 Nigeria's central bank this year is
to allow banks to write off bad loans for which they have
already made provisions to help them to clean up their balance
sheets.
Pressure has been building on the country's banks, whose
loan books have been hit by Nigeria's shrinking economy,
plunging currency and foreign exchange shortages following the
slump in oil prices.
Africa's biggest oil exporter has been hammered by low crude
oil prices, sales of which account for about 70 percent of
national income.
Commercial banks asked the central bank to amend its rule
requiring them to keep non-performing loans on their books for
one year even after they have been fully provided for.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has granted them permission to
write off these bad loans but this will be a one-off that will
only apply until the end of this year.
"In view of the current macro-economic challenges ... the
CBN hereby grants a one-off forbearance, this year 2016, to
banks, to write-off fully provided NPLs without waiting for the
mandatory one year," the bank said in a circular dated July 28
and published on its website on Tuesday.
Non-performing loans are expected to jump to 12.5 percent of
total loans this year, up from the central bank's target of 5
percent at the end of last year, as banks suffer a hangover from
an oil industry credit boom that ended abruptly in 2015,
according to Augusto & Co, Nigeria's main rating agency.
Last week, Diamond Bank said its non-performing
loan ratio rose to 8.9 percent by the first half, but expects it
to fall to 7.5 percent by year end.
Rival FCMB expects to restructure 25 percent of
oil and gas loans in the third quarter after it restructured 50
percent of those loans last year.
Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), which was
set up in 2010 to absorb bad loans during the country's
financial crisis, has said it has stopped buying non-performing
loans (NPLs) and is now focused on recoveries.
AMCON, Nigeria's "bad bank", has said any decision to allow
it to acquire NPLs would be up to the government and central
bank.
Earlier this month, the central bank shored up mid-tier
lender Skye Bank with a loan and replaced its
management after its capital fell below levels required by
regulators.
The central bank has also told banks to set aside extra
capital buffers against their dollar loans immediately in the
wake of a 40 percent fall in the value of the naira.
On Tuesday, the naira hit an all-time low of 350 to the
dollar in a single interbank market trade of $100,000. It later
recovered to close at 310.50 after central bank
intervened
Also, the central bank has banned lenders from participating
in the interbank currency market on any day they access its
lending window in order to curb speculation.
(Editing by Jane Merriman)