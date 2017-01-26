ABUJA Jan 26 Nigeria's central bank said on
Thursday that those who oppose its foreign exchange policy are
unpatriotic, after it came under criticism for pegging the naira
at an artificially strong rate to the dollar despite strong
inflationary pressure.
The naira can sell for almost 500 to the dollar on the
illegal parallel market, while the government pegs its value to
around 305 to the dollar.
The Central Bank of Nigeria's policies are aimed at
conserving foreign exchange, stimulating agriculture and
manufacturing and promoting exports, the central bank said in a
statement.
