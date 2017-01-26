ABUJA Jan 26 Nigeria's central bank said on Thursday that those who oppose its foreign exchange policy are unpatriotic, after it came under criticism for pegging the naira at an artificially strong rate to the dollar despite strong inflationary pressure.

The naira can sell for almost 500 to the dollar on the illegal parallel market, while the government pegs its value to around 305 to the dollar.

The Central Bank of Nigeria's policies are aimed at conserving foreign exchange, stimulating agriculture and manufacturing and promoting exports, the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Toby Chopra)