(Removes extraneous words in second paragraph)
LAGOS, June 18 Nigeria's central bank has called
a meeting with chief executives and treasurers of commercial
lenders on Friday to discuss issues surrounding its policy on
the foreign exchange market, multiple banking sources told
Reuters.
The central bank imposed tight controls on the foreign
exchange market in February to curb speculation on the naira and
save its dwindling foreign reserves in Africa's biggest economy.
Before setting the restrictions, the central bank had been
battling to prop up the naira after a sharp fall in the price of
oil, Nigeria's main export, which triggered a sell-off in assets
by foreign investors.
The central bank also fixed the rate at which banks can buy
dollars from oil companies.
Traders were upbeat on the outcome of the meeting which they
claimed was long overdue to ease the tight control in the market
and allow the local currency to find its real value.
"We are anticipating that the meeting would naturally
discuss the present market conditions and explore possibility of
reviewing the tight control on the forex market," one senior
treasurer told Reuters.
JPMorgan has threatened to eject Nigeria from its Government
Bond Index (GBI-EM) by the year-end unless it restores liquidity
to currency markets in a way that allows foreign investors
tracking the benchmark to transact with minimal hurdles.
Nigeria's central bank set its exchange rate peg at 198 to
the dollar in February but has changed it to 196.90 naira
against the dollar last week, with dealers saying the tweaking
was not a reflection of the market.
The restrictions included central bank plans to limit the
amount commercial bank customers can spend using their debits
cards while abroad in a crackdown on dollar demand to save its
dwindling foreign reserves.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)