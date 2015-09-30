LAGOS, Sept 30 Nigeria's central bank believes there is sufficient liquidity in the country's banking system although it is concerned that Africa's biggest economy is slowing, its monetary policy director said on Wednesday.

Moses Tule said the bank's decision earlier this month to cut the cash reserve ratio had injected 300 billion naira into the financial system.

He said there was enough liquidity in the banking system to take up what foreign investors might sell after JP Morgan removed Nigeria from its influential bond index. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Ulf Laessing; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Hugh Lawson)