(Adds details, context)
By Camillus Eboh
ABUJA Jan 26 Nigeria's central bank said on
Thursday that those who oppose its foreign exchange policy are
unpatriotic, after it came under criticism for pegging the naira
at an artificially strong rate to the dollar despite heavy
inflationary pressure.
The naira can sell for almost 500 to the dollar on the
illegal parallel market, while the government has pegged its
value to around 305 to the dollar since June.
The Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN's) policies are aimed at
conserving foreign exchange, stimulating agriculture and
manufacturing and promoting exports, the central bank said in a
statement.
"Intelligence reports at the disposal of the Bank reveal the
involvement of some unpatriotic elements funding the push to
have the CBN and the Federal Government reverse its forex
policy," the bank said, without providing further details of
those intelligence reports.
The bank said it would ensure inflation remains within
manageable limits, intervene in critical sectors of the economy
by injecting capital and provide credit to farmers and small
businesses at low rates.
"We will continue to ensure monetary and price stability as
well as maintain external reserves to safeguard the
international value of the Naira," said the CBN.
The CBN has been widely criticised by economic experts and
the public alike for not allowing the naira to float freely,
which those critics have blamed for a slew of problems, from
foreign investment drying up to an inability to import goods.
Instead, the central bank in part blamed the "past practice
of frittering away huge earnings made from oil sales" for the
country's economic woes.
"Our decisions on forex management are prompted by the
challenge posed by the level of depletion of the country's
reserves, arising from issues such as a drastic reduction in oil
earnings, (and) speculative attacks," it said.
Indeed, Nigeria has been hit by low global crude prices and
attacks on facilities in the restive and oil-rich southeast
Delta region by militants.
The government relies upon crude exports for roughly 70
percent of its revenues, which heavily contribute to foreign
exchange reserves.
Foreign currency earnings fell from over $3.2 billion a
month in 2013 to below $500 million a month in 2016, when the
demand for dollars continued to rise, the CBN said.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing
by Toby Chopra)