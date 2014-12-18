LAGOS Dec 18 Nigeria's central bank has barred
banks from holding their own funds in dollars in order to end
speculative pressure on the naira currency, the governor said on
Thursday.
Godwin Emefiele told Reuters in a phone interview that he
believed the current naira band was "appropriately priced at
this time", signalling a will to defend the currency, although
it is currently trading below the band.
"We do not want speculators in this market any longer," he
said.
The naira fell to a record low of 188.85 to the dollar after
his comments.
(Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Janet Lawrence)