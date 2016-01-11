BRIEF-Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings acquires shares of GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES for $10 mln
* Says it acquired shares of GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES for $10 million, in Hong Kong stock exchange
ABUJA Jan 11 Plunging oil prices have cut the Nigerian central bank's foreign earnings to $1 billion monthly from as much as $3.2 billion, the bank said on Monday.
Its foreign reserves have meanwhile fallen to $28 billion as dollar demand driven by a monthly import bill which averaged 917.6 billion naira ($4.6 billion) in the first nine months of 2015 and which continues to rise.
Foreign reserves were $37.3 billion as of June 2014, the bank said.
($1 = 199.00 naira) (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Catherine Evans)
* Says it acquired shares of GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES for $10 million, in Hong Kong stock exchange
LONDON, April 11 European shares fell on Tuesday as banks and tech stocks weighed, led lower by a slump in Dialog Semiconductor's shares, though energy stocks provided support.