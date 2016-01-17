LAGOS Jan 17 Nigerian commercial banks told
customers on Sunday they would allow deposits of foreign
currency to be transferred abroad from their accounts, just days
after the central bank announced it was easing restrictions on
foreign cash deposits.
Africa's biggest economy and top oil producer has been hit
hard by the drop in crude prices since it relies on oil sales
for about 95 percent of its foreign reserves.
The central bank last week announced that it would allow
commercial banks to accept cash deposits of foreign currency,
reversing a restriction imposed last year when such deposits
were banned to curb speculation.
Its policy shift came days after International Monetary Fund
head Christine Lagarde told Nigerian lawmakers that the IMF did
not support foreign exchange restrictions.
Stanbic IBTC and Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank)
were among two commercial banks which sent emails and text
messages to customers informing them that transfers of foreign
cash to accounts in other countries, which had also been
prohibited, were now acceptable.
"You can now transfer foreign currency cash deposits made
into your GT Bank domiciliary account(s) via internet banking,
Mobile App or at any of our branches nationwide, subject to a
daily cumulative limit of $10,000," GT Bank said in an email.
The central bank's announcement also halted dollar sales to
non-bank foreign exchange operators, a move that leaves
Nigerians struggling to find dollars on the parallel market amid
tight liquidity.
The naira NGN=D1 is pegged at around 198 to the dollar on
the official interbank market but slid to a record low of 305 on
the parallel market last week amid low FX reserves.
Central bank governor Godwin Emefiele said foreign reserves
in January stood at around $28 billion compared with $37 billion
in June 2014, making clear the impact of reduced oil revenues.
Members of parliament's upper house, the Senate, have
summoned Emefiele to explain the currency's plunge on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Julia Payne and Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by
Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Richard Balmforth)