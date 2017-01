LAGOS, July 8 Nigeria's central bank is monitoring one or two commercial lenders for liquidity after Skye Bank failed prudential ratios, prompting it to replace its top executives this week, the director of banking supervision said.

"We have our eyes on one or two other banks right now but they are not in a state of distress," Tokunboh Martins told local television, adding that the central bank was working with them. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Gareth Jones)