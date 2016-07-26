(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Camillus Eboh
ABUJA, July 26 Nigeria's central bank ramped up
its benchmark interest rate by a bigger than expected 200 basis
points to 14 percent on Tuesday in a bid to underpin its
battered currency and attract more investment.
Africa's biggest economy last month ditched its 16-month-old
dollar peg to let the naira trade freely and lure back
foreign investors who fled both the equities and bond markets in
the wake of the plunge in crude prices.
But the local currency has since plunged and the supply of
dollars has dried up, putting pressure on the central bank to
hike interest rates to attract investment.
Faced with the choice to spur growth by cutting rates or
tackle galloping inflation, five out of eight members of the
monetary policy committee opted for a rate increase, central
bank governor Godwin Emefiele told reporters.
"We took a lot of time to deliberate on whether to favour
growth against inflation," he said. "Members were of the view
that an upward adjustment of interest rates would strongly
signal not only the bank's commitment to prize stability... but
also its desire to gradually achieve positive real interest
rates."
By raising the benchmark the central bank hopes to lure back
more foreign bonds investors although, with inflation hitting a
decade-high of 16.5 percent in June, rates are still in negative
territory.
Fund mangers cautiously welcomed the move but said more was
needed.
"This is very positive, but they still have some way to go,"
said Kevin Daly, a member of the investment committee at
Aberdeen Asset Management in London. "We are not ready to go
back yet but it's starting to get more interesting."
In a Reuters poll, the median forecast of 13 analysts taken
July 18-21 predicted that Nigeria would raise interest rates by
100 basis points to 13 percent.
The naira which has been allowed to trade more freely over
the past week, has touched record lows around 312 per dollar.
Koon Chow, EM Macro and FX strategist at UBP Asset
Management, said the bigger-than-expected hike was "a small step
towards getting some credibility for the naira."
He added that the greater freedom allowed to the naira in
recent days would "start to address investor concerns that the
FX market is still heavily managed".
While the central bank hopes to see more foreign inflows,
Emefiele said the economy was unlikely to have rebounded in the
second quarter after contracting in the first quarter.
"In addition, the implementation of the 2016 budget in the
second quarter remains slower than expected," he said.
Emefiele also said Nigerian banks remained strong after the
central bank replaced the management of Skye Bank when it failed
to meet minimum capital ratios.
"There is no need for anybody to begin to panic or worry
that any bank is in distress," he said.
The central bank also held its existing cash reserve ratios
for commercial banks at 22.5 percent.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing, Alexis Akwagyiram and Sujata Rao;
Editing by Ed Cropley and Richard Balmforth)