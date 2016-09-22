(Adds background)
ABUJA, Sept 22 Nigeria's central bank should
adopt a "special monetary policy" to tackle inflation and the
country's foreign exchange rate, the advisory National Economic
Council said on Thursday.
The council's comment comes after the central bank left its
benchmark rate at 14 percent, defying calls from the finance
minister to lower borrowing costs, so that the government can
borrow domestically to boost the economy without increasing
debt-servicing costs.
The council, composed of former presidents and state
governors, urged the "central bank to introduce special monetary
policy dictated by consumer price and exchange rate," Yetunde
Ononuga, deputy governor of Ogun state, told reporters after a
meeting of the body. She did not elaborate.
The body, which advises government, does not make policies.
The central bank has said it will keep interest rates tight
to attract foreign flows into the currency market to boost
liquidity and resolve a chronic dollar shortage brought upon by
a slump in oil prices.
It added that past interest rate cuts had not spurred credit
growth as the banking system did not respond to the move and
rate cuts alone will not help pull Nigeria out of a recession
amidst rising inflation.
Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun told the council the country
had $2.453 billion in its oil savings Excess Crude Account as at
September.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Ulf Laessing and Chijioke
Ohuocha; Editing by Richard Balmforth)