* Central bank increases loan provisions
* Regulator trying to avoid bad debt build up
* Expects policy clarity with new finance minister
(Adds details, analyst comment, background)
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, Nov 13 Nigeria's central bank has ordered
commercial lenders to double provisions on performing loans to 2
percent to build adequate buffers against unexpected losses, the
regulator said in a circular seen by Reuters on Friday.
General provisions on performing loans had been fixed at one
percent before the new regulation, said the circular which came
into effect on Wednesday.
Economic challenges in Africa's top oil producer have been
mounting after a plunge in oil prices cost the government vital
revenues from crude sales, weakening the naira currency
and slashing economic growth.
"In recent times, the adverse macro-economic environment has
been a source of concern in the financial sector," the central
bank said.
The regulator said in the circular that "fiscal and monetary
authorities are deploying remedial policy measures to ameliorate
these challenges".
The central bank has been injecting cash into the money
markets since September in a bid to ease liquidity and reverse
declining growth in Africa's biggest economy, which has suffered
as oil prices fell sharply since mid-2014.
However, some lenders seem to be using the funds to invest
in bonds rather than lending to households and businesses in a
bid to avoid a build up of bad loans.
Analysts say the new rule will affect dividend payouts as
lenders prepare to adopt stricter international requirements.
Adesoji Solanke, banking analyst at Renaissance Capital expects
more capital strain for FBN Holdings, Skye Bank
and Ecobank Nigeria.
Stanbic IBTC on Monday doubled its non-performing
loan ratio to 8.8 percent and cut its 2015 forecast for loan
growth to 3 percent from 10 percent due to slowing economic
activities on businesses.
Other lenders such as United Bank for Africa (UBA)
and Diamond Bank have also cut loan growth to buy
bonds, citing rising regulatory uncertainty and weak output
growth.
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday appointed former
investment banker Kemi Adeosun as finance minister, putting her
in charge of handling the West African nation's worst economic
crisis in years and raising expectations of a clearer fiscal
policy direction.
(Editing by Alexis Akwagyiram/Ruth Pitchford)