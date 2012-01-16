ABUJA Jan 16 A fire broke out on a
drilling rig in Chevron's Funiwa oil facility in
southeastern Nigeria on Monday, Chevron said in a statement,
adding that it was helping any rig workers in need of medical
assistance.
"Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) ... confirms a fire incident
on the K. S. Endeavor jack-up rig. The incident occurred in the
early hours of Monday," Chevron spokesman Scott Walker said in
an emailed statement.
"We are still investigating the incident and are working to
fully understand what happened," he added, but did not give any
casualty figures.
Local people living near Funiwa reported an explosion.
"I heard a really loud bang and there was a fire," local
village chief Young Fabby, 55, said by telephone.
(Reporting by Joe Brock and Tim Cocks; Writing by Tim Cocks)