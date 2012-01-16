(Adds two missing, quote)
ABUJA Jan 16 Two workers were missing
after fire broke out on a drilling rig in Chevron's
Funiwa oil facility in southeast Nigeria on Monday, Chevron
said.
"Search and rescue has successfully found 152 of 154
personnel. We expect all of those rescued to be onshore and
checked medically. The fire is still burning. Early well control
activation is ongoing," Chevron spokesman Scott Walker said.
Local people reported a loud explosion on the rig early on
Monday. "I heard a really loud bang and there was a fire," local
village chief Young Fabby, 55, said by telephone.
Walker earlier said Chevron was "still investigating the
incident and ... working to fully understand what happened." He
said the fire broke out on the K.S. Endeavor jack-up rig.
There was some "sheen around the well that is being
investigated," he said.
