LAGOS, June 18 U.S. oil company Chevron Corp said on Thursday it has completed the sale of its 40 percent stake in two Nigerian offshore oil blocks to local firm First Exploration & Petroleum Development Company Limited.

Chevron said in a statement that the sale of its interest in OML 83 and OML 85, started two years ago. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)