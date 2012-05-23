ABUJA May 23 Nigeria has arrested 45 Chinese
illegal textiles traders in its main northern city of Kano and
plans to deport them, the city's top immigration official said
on Wednesday.
Nigerian law forbids foreigners from certain trades meant to
be reserved for locals, including selling clothes.
"Our men arrested 45 Chinese, 11 of them are women. We
carried out this exercise to salvage our economy," Kano
controller of immigration Emmanuel Ifeadi told Reuters.
"We were directed to clear them from the market and this is
going to be a continuous exercise ... Those people arrested now
will soon be deported."
Chinese embassy officials were not immediately available for
comment.
China's textiles trade with Africa is an emotive issue in
Nigeria. Many Nigerians blame cheap Chinese imports for the
decline of local textiles mills in the past few decades --
although in reality chronic power shortages are at least as much
to blame.
China is a major investor in Nigeria, making up some 25
percent of Nigeria's foreign direct investment, according to
trade and investment ministry figures. It is also a growing
buyer of Nigeria's high quality crude oil.
Chinese imports make up such a large portion of trade flows
that the central bank put 10 percent of its reserves into the
Chinese yuan last year.
