By Alexis Akwagyiram
| LAGOS, July 17
LAGOS, July 17 Nigerian authorities said they
would sue a megachurch run by one of Africa's best known
preachers, TB Joshua, for negligence after its guesthouse
collapsed last year, killing 115 worshippers, most of them South
Africans.
The Sept. 12 disaster opened up a diplomatic rift with South
Africa which accused Nigeria of not doing enough to rescue the
injured and dragging its feet on launching an investigation.
More than 10 months on, the Lagos state government said the
contractor that built the guesthouse would be prosecuted for
professional negligence.
"The state government will also prosecute the Synagogue
Church of All Nations for neglecting to obtain building approval
before commencing the building," spokesman Habib Aruna added in
the statement on Thursday.
Coroner Oyetade Komolafe last week blamed poor construction
and weak foundations for the collapse in Nigeria's commercial
capital, Lagos.
The church dismissed the coroner's ruling in a statement on
its Facebook page, saying the verdict was unreasonable and the
disaster had been caused by sabotage.
It could not be reached for comment on Friday.
Joshua, described as a prophet and a "mentor to presidents"
on the church's website, draws tens of thousands of worshippers
from across Africa with his evangelical Christian ministry.
The church says thousands have been healed of everything
from Aids and cancer to gunshot wounds at its services, which
can last up to a week.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)