UYO, Nigeria Dec 11 At least 100 people were killed by the collapse of a church in southeastern Nigeria on Saturday, according to one resident and a photojournalist who visited the town morgue a day after the incident.

"At Uyo teaching hospital where I am now I could see over a hundred corpses, many are heaped on top of each other on the floor," photojournalist Ini Samuel said. "Eye witnesses also said yesterday corpses were packed in four each bag."

Gary Ubong, a resident, said the church's massive roof had collapsed on worshippers while a pastor was being consecrated as bishop in the presence of government officials.

"I saw more than 100 dead bodies brought out on loaders," said Ubong, who said he had rushed to the scene after the accident. "I also went to two hospitals and saw heaps of dead bodies difficult to count." (Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Louise Ireland)