* Fuel subsidy report unveiled $6.8 billion scam
* President Jonathan under pressure to arrest culprits
* Gov't says must follow due process
ABUJA, May 4 Nigeria's justice ministry said on
Friday it would prosecute anyone found guilty of being involved
in a $6.8 billion fuel subsidy corruption scheme but urged the
public to be patient and allow time for a full investigation.
Civil society groups and trade unions have demanded arrests
following a parliamentary report exposing one of the biggest
known corruption scandals in Nigeria's history.
Some have threatened a repeat of January's mass protests
against an attempt to remove the fuel subsidy. They brought
Africa's second biggest economy grinding to a halt for a week.
"Any person found wanting will be prosecuted irrespective of
the person's standing in the society," a statement from the
Minister of Justice and the Attorney General said.
"Nigerians must however appreciate that in discharging this
onerous responsibility, government must be guided by the
dictates of the rule of law and due process as required of any
democratically elected and responsible government."
The national assembly report said mismanagement and theft by
top Nigerian officials involved in the subsidy had cost the
country $6.8 billion in three years.
Nigeria's public are skeptical of delays to prosecutions
because in the past the government has shown intent when reports
and committees on corruption have been produced, but
prosecutions of senior figures have never resulted.
When a British court sentenced James Ibori, the former
governor of a Nigerian oil state, to 13 years in prison last
month for embezzling 50 million pounds ($79 million), local
newspapers asked why convictions for graft never happen at home.
President Goodluck Jonathan and his administration admit
Nigeria has a corruption problem but this case provided some of
the strongest evidence, giving clear examples of how scams are
carried out. Although few people were implicated by name, their
association with ministries or companies can be easily tracked.
While the state oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum
Corporation (NNPC), the subsidy regulator and the oil ministry
were given the harshest criticism, bodies from the finance
ministry to the central bank were also mentioned
The report recommended NNPC be overhauled. The firm has said
it is investigating the report before issuing a full analysis
but has already denied certain elements of the findings.
Nigeria tried in vain to end gasoline subsidies on Jan. 1,
but a week of public protests forced the government to partially
re-instate the payments, seen as a massive drain on its budget.
Most protesters named corruption as their number one gripe.
