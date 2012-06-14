* Farouk Lawan probe uncovered $6.8 bln fuel subsidy fraud
* Police say questioning Lawan over alleged bribe taking
* Oil tycoon accuses Lawan of extorting money from him
ABUJA, June 14 Police said on Thursday they were
questioning a Nigerian lawmaker, who uncovered a $6.8 billion
fuel subsidy corruption scandal, over an allegation that he took
a bribe from an oil trader in exchange for removing his name
from the report.
Farouk Lawan was the head of a parliamentary probe into
Nigeria's fuel subsidy scheme, which found huge fraud involving
collusion between fuel marketers, regulators and the government.
During his presentation of the report in April, he skewered
the oil traders involved and called for all those responsible
for the scandal to be prosecuted.
"I can confirm that as of an hour ago, he was still being
interrogated," police spokesman Frank Mba said by telephone.
"I cannot confirm he has been detained - that would be only
after the interrogation if there are conclusions that detaining
him would enable justice to be done."
Lawan was unavailable for comment.
If he turns out to have taken a bribe, it would seriously
damage the credibility of the probe, although it is not clear if
the allegation is an elaborate smear campaign - a tactic used
often in Nigerian politics.
On the other hand, graft inquiries have sometimes been used
to extort bribes from those under investigation, analysts say.
The report presented to parliament advised that the board of
the state oil firm, including its head, Oil Minister Diezani
Alison-Madueke, and the firm's chief executive Austen Oniwon, be
"completely overhauled." In doing so, it fingered some of
Nigeria's most powerful people.
The national press this week quoted one of Nigeria's richest
petrol tycoons Femi Otedola, owner of Forte Oil and
Zenon Petroleum, as saying Lawan approached him for a $3 million
bribe. The reports said he paid some of it - but videotaped the
transaction so he could expose Lawan as an extortionist.
The alleged video, which has not been published but a copy
was seen by Reuters, seems to show a man about Lawan's size and
wearing his typical dress taking a parcel from Otedola. The
contents are not shown; the lawmaker's face is unclear.
When voting on the report, parliament inexplicably voted to
remove Zenon from the list of fuel companies abusing the subsidy
- the report initially estimated that Zenon owed at least $1.4
million to the government for fraudulent subsidy payments.
