ABUJA Aug 25 Nigeria on Monday charged former National Security Adviser Sambo Dasuki with illegal possession of weapons and acts that pose potential harm to national security.

The Department of State Security recovered arms and ammunition after credible intelligence led it to search Dasuki's properties in the capital Abuja and in Sokoto, northwest Nigeria, spokesman Tony Opuiyo said.

The security agency last month said it had searched three properties belonging to Dasuki and recovered seven high assault weapons, several magazines, military gear and 12 new vehicles including five bulletproof vehicles.

Dasuki, who played a key role in advising the previous government of Goodluck Jonathan on the Boko Haram insurgency, was not immediately available for comment.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who took office in May, ordered an investigation into weapons purchases under his two predecessors.

Buhari sacked the former defence chiefs last month including security adviser Dasuki and replaced them, in a renewed effort to tackle Boko Haram insurgents who have killed thousands in a quest to create an Islamic state in northern Nigeria.

The agency said the Dasuki could not provide evidence of ownership for the vehicles and weapons and said the bulletproof cars were not reflected in his handover notes. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)