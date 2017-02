LAGOS, June 3 A passenger plane crashed into a building in downtown Lagos, Nigeria's commercial hub, on Sunday, witnesses and the emergency services said.

"NEMA (the National Emergency Management Agency) has been alerted to an air crash in the Ishaga area of Agege, Lagos," NEMA spokesman Yushua Shuaib said.

Witnesses said they saw the plane strike a building and burst into flames. (Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)