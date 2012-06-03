(Adds details)
LAGOS, June 3 A passenger plane crashed into a
building in downtown Lagos, Nigeria's commercial hub, on Sunday,
witnesses and the emergency services said.
"NEMA (the National Emergency Management Agency) has been
alerted to an air crash in the Ishaga area of Agege, Lagos,"
NEMA spokesman Yushua Shuaib said.
Angela Davies, a resident of the area where the plane
crashed, said the plane had the brand of domestic airline Dana
Air.
Dana officials and civil aviation authority were not
immediately available for comment and there was no word on
casualties.
Witnesses said they saw the plane strike a building and
burst into flames.
Air crashes are not uncommon in Nigeria, Africa's second
biggest economy, which has a poor airline safety record.
(Reporting by Tim Cocks; Additional reporting by Felix Onuah;
Editing by Robin Pomeroy)