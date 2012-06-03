(Adds detail of pictures on Twitter)
By Tim Cocks
LAGOS, June 3 A passenger plane carrying almost
150 people crashed into a densely populated part of Lagos on
Sunday, in what looked like a major disaster in Nigeria's
commercial hub.
A source at the national emergency management agency said
the aircraft belonged to privately owned domestic carrier Dana
Air and had 147 people on board.
Thousands of people crowded around the wreckage, which was
billowing black smoke, in the Agege suburb of the city.
Witnesses said they had seen the plane strike a building and
burst into flames.
Some look stunned, while others took pictures with their
camera phones of the crash scene, in a run down part of town
where ramshackle tin-roofed houses line mud roads.
Dana officials and civil aviation authority were not
immediately available for comment and there was no word on
casualties.
Air crashes are not uncommon in Nigeria, Africa's second
biggest economy, which has a poor airline safety record.
(Additional reporting by Felix Onuah; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)