* Dana Air plane was arriving from capital Abuja
* Crashed into two-story building in poor residential area
* Thousands of onlookers hamper rescue efforts
By Tim Cocks
LAGOS, June 3 A passenger plane carrying nearly
150 people crashed into a densely populated part of Lagos on
Sunday, in what looked like a major disaster in Nigeria's
commercial hub.
There was no official word on casualties but the likelihood
of finding survivors amid the wreckage seemed small. Thousands
of people crowded around a smouldering two-story tin-roofed
building into which the aircraft had plunged.
The plane, operated by privately owned domestic carrier Dana
Air with 147 people on board, was coming into land on a flight
from the capital Abuja, officials said on condition of anonymity
as they were not authorised to talk to the media.
Police used truncheons to beat back the massed onlookers,
trying to make a path for rescue services, but the crowd was so
large that ambulances, sirens wailing, were unable to get
through.
"This crowd is crazy. The rescuers can't even get access,"
said Jimoh, a local motorbike taxi man who said he had felt a
huge thud as the aircraft struck.
The plane burst into flames after hitting the building in
the Agege suburb of the city, not far from Lagos's Murtala
Muhammed Airport, witnesses said.
"We heard a huge explosion, and at first we thought it was a
gas canister," said Timothy Akinyela, 50, a local newspaper
reporter who was watching a football match with friends in a bar
near the crash site in a residential street in a ramshackle part
of town where tin-roofed houses line mud roads.
"Then there were some more explosions afterwards and
everyone ran out. It was terrifying. There was confusion and
shouting," he said, showing a video of it that he had taken on
his phone.
Smoke billowed from the windows and roof of the building
that had somehow survived being completely demolished by the
crash. Locals climbed on top of walls to try to look in. Bits of
the plane were scattered on the muddy ground.
Neither Dana Air nor the civil aviation authority were
available for comment.
Air crashes are not uncommon in Nigeria, Africa's second
biggest economy, which has a poor airliner safety record.
Dana Air's website says it operates Boeing MD-83
planes to cities around Nigeria out of Murtala Muhammed Airport.
(Additional reporting by Felix Onuah; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)