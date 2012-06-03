* Dana Air plane was arriving from capital Abuja
* Crashed into two-story building in poor residential area
* Thousands of onlookers hamper rescue efforts
* Oil company spokesman among the dead
(Adds toll, Dana Air comments, President Jonathan, details)
By Tim Cocks
LAGOS, June 3 A passenger plane crashed into a
densely populated part of Lagos, Nigeria's commercial hub, on
Sunday, killing all 147 people on board, the airline said.
President Goodluck Jonathan declared three days of national
mourning and ordered an investigation into the cause of the
crash which jolted residents of Lagos' Agege suburb where most
live in tin-roofed buildings along unpaved streets.
The McDonnell Douglas MD-83, operated by privately owned
domestic carrier Dana Air, was coming into land on a flight from
the capital Abuja when it hit the building, not far from Lagos's
Murtala Muhammed Airport, at 2:44 p.m. (1344 GMT) and burst into
flames, according to the airline.
Among the dead was the spokesman for the Nigeria National
Petroleum Corporation, Levi Ajuonuma, according to a passenger
list released by the airline. Ajuonuma was also de facto
spokesman for the oil minister in OPEC member Nigeria, Africa's
biggest crude producer.
Dana Air said it was still investigating what caused the
crash.
Thousands of people crowded around a the smouldering remains
of a two-story tin-roofed building into which the aircraft had
plunged.
Police used truncheons to beat back the massed onlookers on
the scene, trying to make a path for rescue services, but the
crowd was so large that some ambulances, sirens wailing, were
unable to get through.
"This crowd is crazy. The rescuers can't even get access,"
said Jimoh, a local motorbike taxi man who said he had felt a
huge thud as the aircraft struck.
"PLUNGED INTO SORROW"
"We heard a huge explosion, and at first we thought it was a
gas canister," said Timothy Akinyela, 50, a local newspaper
reporter who was watching a soccer match on TV with friends in a
nearby bar.
"Then there were some more explosions afterwards and
everyone ran out. It was terrifying. There was confusion and
shouting," he said, showing a video he had taken on his phone.
Smoke billowed from the windows and roof of the building
that had somehow survived being completely demolished by the
crash. Locals climbed on top of walls to try to look in. Bits of
the twisted metal were scattered on the muddy ground.
"The President joins all Nigerians in mourning all those who
lost their lives in the plane crash which has sadly plunged the
nation into ... sorrow," a statement from Jonathan's office
said.
"President Jonathan assures air travellers in the country
that every possible effort will be made to ensure that the right
lessons are learnt ... and that further measures will be put in
place to boost aviation safety in the country."
Air crashes are not uncommon in Nigeria, Africa's second
biggest economy, which has had a poor airliner safety record,
although it has improved in the past few years.
Dana Air operates flights to cities around Nigeria out of
Murtala Muhammed Airport.
