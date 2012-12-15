YENAGOA, Nigeria Dec 15 A helicopter crashed in Nigeria's southern oil-producing Bayelsa state on Saturday, killing the governor of Kaduna state, an aide to the politician told Reuters.

Bayelsa police spokesman Fidelis Odunna confirmed a helicopter had crashed in Ogbia Creek but gave no details of who was on board or any casualties. (Reporting by Owolabi Tife; additional reporting by Isaac Abrak and Segun Owen; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Kevin Liffey)