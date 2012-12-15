UPDATE 1-European shares retreat after 7 sessions of gains, Cobham plunges
* Air France rallies after strong update (Adds details, closing prices)
YENAGOA, Nigeria Dec 15 A helicopter crashed in Nigeria's southern oil-producing Bayelsa state on Saturday, killing the governor of Kaduna state, an aide to the politician told Reuters.
Bayelsa police spokesman Fidelis Odunna confirmed a helicopter had crashed in Ogbia Creek but gave no details of who was on board or any casualties. (Reporting by Owolabi Tife; additional reporting by Isaac Abrak and Segun Owen; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* Air France rallies after strong update (Adds details, closing prices)
* Government advises cutting spending from fund to 3 pct of value
LONDON, Feb 16 Britain's top share index retreated from a one-month high on Thursday, weighed down by a fall among oil firms and those trading ex-dividend, while mid-cap engineer Cobham slumped after results.