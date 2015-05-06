LONDON May 6 Shell has declared force majeure
on exports of Nigeria's Forcados crude oil stream, a spokesman
for the company said on Wednesday.
It declared force majeure on the evening on May 5 following
"a series of leaks" in the Trans Forcados pipeline that brings
the oil to the export terminal. The pipeline itself is operated
by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC).
Several cargoes of Forcados for May loading were still on
offer, with around 189,000 barrels per day (bpd) scheduled for
export in six cargoes. The June export programme, with a total
of 158,000 bpd, had not yet started trading, sources said.
An overhang of light sweet crudes in the Atlantic Basin has
depressed differentials to dated Brent and limited the impact of
recent supply disruptions on some West African crude oil grades.
