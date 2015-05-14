(Updates with reason for closure, pipeline capacity)

LONDON May 14 The Trans Nigeria Pipeline that carries Nigeria's Bonny Light crude oil to an export terminal has been shut down since May 12, a Shell spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The company closed the pipeline, which has the capacity to carry around 180,000 barrels per day of crude oil to the Bonny Export Terminal, following a leak in the Ogoni area of Nigeria.

Shell said the closure has not led to a force majeure declaration, but would not otherwise comment on exports.

The expected duration of the closure was not immediately clear, but traders have said Bonny Light loadings were delayed by four to six days, and that some of the June-loading cargoes could be deferred to July as a result. (Reporting by Libby George; editing by David Evans)