PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 6
April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 26 Royal Dutch Shell reopened the Nembe Creek oil pipeline on Thursday after planned maintenance, a Shell spokeswoman said in an email.
Shell said on March 19 it had closed the pipeline, which carries Nigeria's Bonny Light crude, for "short term" engineering work.
There was no indication that the work affected exports of Bonny Light, one of the larger crude streams from Africa's top producer. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jason Neely)
April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* First response by a safety regulator after U.S., UK bans (Adds TSA comment, background)
NEW YORK, April 5 A California pension fund has fired Franklin Templeton Investments, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Pacific Investment Management Co from some portfolio-management responsibilities in a shakeup that puts more of its assets in lower-fee, index-tracking investments, the fund said.