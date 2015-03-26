LONDON, March 26 Royal Dutch Shell reopened the Nembe Creek oil pipeline on Thursday after planned maintenance, a Shell spokeswoman said in an email.

Shell said on March 19 it had closed the pipeline, which carries Nigeria's Bonny Light crude, for "short term" engineering work.

There was no indication that the work affected exports of Bonny Light, one of the larger crude streams from Africa's top producer. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jason Neely)