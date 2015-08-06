GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stumble on US policy woes; Trumpflation trades suffer
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
LAGOS Aug 6 Nigeria's central bank on Thursday directed commercial lenders to pay for their dollar purchases 48 hours in advance in a move aimed at curbing foreign exchange demand, traders said.
"We are now required to deposit the naira equivalent of our total forex bids to the central bank 48 hours in advance before its intervention," one dealer told Reuters.
The central bank was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)
BOSTON/NEW YORK, March 27 Learning to invest on Goldman Sachs' risk arbitrage desk, made famous by leader Robert Rubin, was once seen as a fast track to fortune. But the band of hedge fund protégés who mastered their trade under the former Wall Street star and U.S. Treasury Secretary have stumbled in recent years.