LAGOS Aug 6 Nigeria's central bank on Thursday directed commercial lenders to pay for their dollar purchases 48 hours in advance in a move aimed at curbing foreign exchange demand, traders said.

"We are now required to deposit the naira equivalent of our total forex bids to the central bank 48 hours in advance before its intervention," one dealer told Reuters.

The central bank was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)