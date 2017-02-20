Peru central bank cuts 2017 inflation forecast
LIMA, June 16 Peru's central bank forecast 2017 inflation of 2.2 percent on Friday, slightly below its previous estimate of 2.4 percent, and said 2018 inflation would be 2.8 percent.
ABUJA Feb 20 Nigeria's central bank said on Monday it would supply dollars immediately to retail clients through commercial lenders who will resell them at a margin of not more than 20 percent above the interbank rate of 305 naira per dollar.
The central bank plans to boost dollar sales for school fee payments and travel abroad as part of efforts to reduce a 40 percent premium paid for dollar on the black market, where retail customers buy their hard currency.
The bank said it would activate the market's order-book as soon as possible and accelerate currency matching of the trading platform to ensure transparency.
"Given our plan to meet all unfilled orders, and while provision of FX to the manufacturing sector would remain the central bank's strong priority, we will no longer impose allocation/utilization rules on commercial banks," the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by John Stonestreet)
NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, June 16 The Federal Reserve will give banks more details on how it conducts annual stress tests, including the qualitative part of the tests, when it publishes the results later this month, Chair Janet Yellen said Friday in a letter to Congress.
NEW YORK, June 16 Short-sellers who had targeted Whole Foods Market Inc saw an already bad year get worse after the grocer's shares soared on news that Amazon.com Inc would buy the company.