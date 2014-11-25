LAGOS Nov 25 Nigeria's naira closed at 177.35 to the dollar, down 2.1 percent from its previous close, before a central bank announcement on interest rates on Tuesday, dealers said.

The central bank sold dollars outside its preferred currency band at its forex auction on Monday, signalling it could shift the band to weaken the naira after its policy meeting on Tuesday, dealers said.

(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha)