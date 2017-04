LAGOS Jan 20 Nigerian naira ended day at a record closing low of 189.20 against the dollar ahead of the first central bank monetary policy meeting of the year, dealers said on Tuesday.

Dealers said the currency was 1.1 percent down on the day, despite a central bank intervention to prop it up, owing to a lack of dollar liquidity and apprehension ahead of the meeting. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)