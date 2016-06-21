BRIEF-Bajaj Finance allots NCDs worth 100 mln rupees
* Says allots NCDs worth INR 100 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kWBtLQ) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 21 Nigeria's dollar-denominated bonds rose as much as half a cent on Tuesday, a day after the central bank abandoned its currency peg in an effort to ease chronic foreign currency shortages.
The 2021 issue gained 0.51 cents to trade at 99.760 cents in the dollar - its highest level since early November, according to Tradeweb data. The 2023 issue rose 0.40 cents to 96.150 cents, its highest level in more than 10 months. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
* Says allots NCDs worth INR 100 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kWBtLQ) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Europe needs to fix its mistakes and reinforce its commitment to economic openness to protect wealth and political security, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
* CME Group Inc. Reports strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results