LONDON, June 21 Nigeria's dollar-denominated bonds rose as much as half a cent on Tuesday, a day after the central bank abandoned its currency peg in an effort to ease chronic foreign currency shortages.

The 2021 issue gained 0.51 cents to trade at 99.760 cents in the dollar - its highest level since early November, according to Tradeweb data. The 2023 issue rose 0.40 cents to 96.150 cents, its highest level in more than 10 months. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Nigel Stephenson)