LAGOS Feb 13 Trading on Nigeria's foreign exchange market will be delayed until after 10 a.m. (0900 GMT) on Friday to allow dealers to submit demand for dollars to the central bank, the head of the Financial Market Dealers Association (FMDA) said.

The central bank will then inject dollars into the market in what FMDA president David Adepoju described as "a special forex auction". "The banks are compiling the level of the demand in the market," he added.

The central bank had said the move would not be a one-off, Adepoju said.

The change is part of efforts by the central bank to put naira trading on a more orderly footing after a weeks-long slide in the currency that has seen it burn through more than $110 million a day trying to defend the naira's target band.

By 10.30 a.m. on Friday there was still no trading going on in the market.

Nigeria's central bank chief said on Thursday there was "no need to panic" about the plunge in the naira, which fell through the psychological level of 200 to the dollar this week.

The currency has been battered by weak oil prices and tensions around the postponement of a presidential election in Africa's biggest economy and leading energy producer.

Nigeria relies on oil for 90 percent of its foreign exchange. The currency started to come under serious pressure in early November, forcing the bank to devalue it. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Catherine Evans)