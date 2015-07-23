LAGOS, July 23 Nigeria's central bank adjusted
its exchange rate peg on Thursday to 197 naira against the
dollar from the 196.95 it set last week, data on the bank's
website showed.
The adjustment is the fifth since the bank introduced a
tight controls on the foreign exchange market in February. The
bank said at the time it would sell dollars only at 198 naira to
customers through the interbank based on direct orders by banks.
The local currency traded at 199.50 to the dollar on the
interbank market at 1047 GMT, compared with the 197 per dollar
rate it closed at on Wednesday.
At the parallel market, the naira slid to 243, down 0.83
percent from the previous day.
The persistent decline of the naira in the parallel market
followed the introduction of new measures by the central bank
last month, restricting access to hard currency at the interbank
in a bid to conserve dwindling foreign exchange reserves.
Dealers said the outcome of a rate-setting meeting of the
central bank due on Friday could affect the naira.
A Reuters poll showed the bank could hold interest rates for
now.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)