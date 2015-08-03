(Adds details, FX liquidity, background)
LAGOS Aug 3 The naira gained on the parallel
market on Monday, after Nigeria's commercial banks stopped
accepting cash deposits in dollars, a move to discourage
speculation in the currency.
The naira was quoted at 216 on the parallel market on
Monday, strengthening by 4.1 percent from 225 naira to the
dollar on Friday. It was quoted at 240 a week ago.
On the official interbank market, the naira traded
at 199 at 1130 GMT, near the central bank's pegged rate of 197.
"Banks are rejecting dollar deposits ... they are not able
to transfer excess liquidity to their correspondent banks
abroad, which is restricting importers from using domiciliary
accounts," said Aminu Gwadabe, president of Nigeria's Bureau de
Change association.
The naira had weakened on the parallel market to as much as
242 to the dollar, on persistent dollar shortages. The central
bank last month limited importers' access to dollars on the
official interbank market to buy a wide range of goods, in order
to save its reserves.
After the restrictions, importers bought dollars on the
unofficial market and deposited them in their bank accounts for
transfers abroad, Gwadabe said. But now banks are rejecting cash
dollar deposits "due to large speculation on the currency," the
chief executive of First City Monument Bank, Ladi
Balogun, said on Friday.
Lenders will continue to receive dollar transfers from other
banks.
The restrictions have frustrated companies that need dollars
for imports. The central bank has rejected the idea of loosening
the curbs, saying it could not adopt an "indeterminate policy"
of currency depreciation and that the naira was "appropriately
priced" on the interbank market.
Gwadabe said there was excess liquidity of around $1 billion
on the parallel market.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by ALarry King)