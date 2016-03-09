(Adds level of currency peg)
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, March 9 A member of Nigeria's central
bank monetary policy committee(MPC) has said the naira should be
devalued and allowed to trade within a band, saying that the
fixed exchange rate would not work alongside a planned rise in
government borrowing.
Adedoyin Salami, an academic, said the naira was 10-percent
over-valued and voted to move the exchange rate band to plus or
minus five percent from 220, minutes from the 12-member MPC
January meeting showed.
Nigeria faces its worst economic crisis for decades as the
falling price of oil has slashed revenues, prompting the central
bank to peg the currency and introduce curbs to conserve foreign
exchange reserves which have fallen to a more than 11-year low.
The naira - pegged at 197 - trades some 40 percent
below the official rate on the black market versus the dollar.
Africa's biggest economy grew by 2.8 percent last year, its
slowest for decades.
Salami said his proposal gained no support at the meeting
and that the central bank was focused on exchange rate stability
at the expense of inflation.
"The absence of an exchange rate management policy has
diminished Nigeria's attractiveness as a destination for
international capital flows," he said.
Other policymakers voiced concerns that tight liquidity in
the currency market could threaten economic growth this year as
businesses struggle to get dollars for imports. They all voted
to keep benchmark interest rate at 11 percent in
January.
The central bank last year pegged its exchange rate to curb
speculative demand for the dollar and conserve its dwindling
foreign reserves after it restricted access to hard currency for
imports of certain items, frustrating businesses.
Last month, the IMF called on Nigeria to lift the curbs
imposed by the central bank in 2015 and let the naira reflect
"market forces" more closely, as the restrictions had
significantly affected the private sector.
However, President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected calls by
the International Monetary Fund to lift foreign exchange curbs
and allow a more flexible rate for the naira currency, backing
the central bank's actions.
The tight controls have forced domestic lenders to delay
hard currency loan and trade repayments to foreign banks and
increased the risk of default, bankers say.
Nigeria wants to borrow up to $5 billion to fund its 2016
budget deficit but the minutes showed that all 12 committee
members warned that spending should not increase after the loss
of vital oil revenues to curb inflation and enhance debt ratios.
