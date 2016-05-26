LAGOS May 26 Nigeria's central bank told commercial lenders to fund their naira accounts and submit bids for dollars on Thursday at 197, traders said, citing a message from the regulator.

On Tuesday, the central bank said it would adopt a flexible exchange rate policy, a shift from a peg for the naira seen as overvalued, which had hampered investment. The bank has only said it will give guidance within days. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Toby Chopra)