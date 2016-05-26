BRIEF-J. Crew Group says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
* Says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
LAGOS May 26 Nigeria's central bank told commercial lenders to fund their naira accounts and submit bids for dollars on Thursday at 197, traders said, citing a message from the regulator.
On Tuesday, the central bank said it would adopt a flexible exchange rate policy, a shift from a peg for the naira seen as overvalued, which had hampered investment. The bank has only said it will give guidance within days. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Fed disappoints hawks, but still upbeat in economic assessment
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund posted an estimated net outflow of $1 billion in January, its third straight net cash withdrawal after it bled $3.5 billion the previous month, data from research firm Morningstar showed on Wednesday.