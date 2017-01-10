GE proposes investing in Nigeria's ailing oil refineries
LAGOS, Jan 25 General Electric Co has proposed investing in Nigeria's oil refineries, potentially convening a consortium of companies to improve capacity at the run-down facilities.
LAGOS Jan 10 Nigeria's bureau de change operators said on Tuesday they would start publishing a weekly reference exchange rate for the naira, in a bid to reduce the gap with the official interbank market rate.
Aminu Gwadabe, president of the Bureau de Change association, told reporters that his members had agreed to set their rate at 399 naira to the dollar for this week.
The naira trades at 305 on the official interbank market but has been quoted as weak as 490 on the open retail market in recent days. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha)
LAGOS, Jan 25 General Electric Co has proposed investing in Nigeria's oil refineries, potentially convening a consortium of companies to improve capacity at the run-down facilities.
ANKARA, Jan 25 The Turkish Statistical Institute on Wednesday said it had rejigged its inflation basket, cutting the weighting of food, non-alcoholic beverages, clothing and housing, and raising the weighting of transportation, alcohol and tobacco.
WARSAW, Jan 25 Polish Monetary Policy Council may leave interest rates at their current level throughout 2018 if the economy does not accelerate significantly this year, the central bank's governor was quoted as saying on Wednesday.