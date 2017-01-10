LAGOS Jan 10 Nigeria's bureau de change operators said on Tuesday they would start publishing a weekly reference exchange rate for the naira, in a bid to reduce the gap with the official interbank market rate.

Aminu Gwadabe, president of the Bureau de Change association, told reporters that his members had agreed to set their rate at 399 naira to the dollar for this week.

The naira trades at 305 on the official interbank market but has been quoted as weak as 490 on the open retail market in recent days. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha)