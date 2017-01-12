BRIEF-JPMorgan to become custodian for $1 tln in BlackRock assets - WSJ, citing a source
* JPM will spend about two years adding BlackRock custodial assets to its existing $20.5 trillion platform - WSJ, citing a source
LAGOS Jan 12 Nigeria's central bank has told Bureau de Change operators it does not intend to devalue the naira and will support it at current levels, especially with a recent rise in oil prices, the head of their association said on Thursday.
Aminu Gwadabe, president of Bureau de Change operators, said Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele had told the group it was looking at ways to boost dollar liquidity on the official market to eliminate the spread to the parallel market. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Larry King)
* Nielsen Holdings Plc - unit is proposing to issue $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
LONDON, Jan 25 The dollar tumbled to a seven-week low against a basket of currencies on Wednesday on worries that U.S. President Donald Trump was focusing too much on protectionism and isolationism, and not enough on pro-growth policies.