LAGOS Feb 6 Nigeria's naira opened at 500 per
dollar on the black market on Monday, 39 percent weaker than on
the official market, where the central bank has been selling the
greenback to support the local currency.
The naira has been hovering near the 500 level for the past
two weeks as the central bank continues to ration dollar supply
on the official market with demand rising.
On the official market, the naira has been trading at
305.25, a level it has been trading at since last August.
