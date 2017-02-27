LAGOS Feb 27 Nigeria's central bank said on
Monday it will auction $100 million in forward contracts after
selling the U.S. currency last week to boost dollar liquidity
and help close the gap between the official and black market
exchange rates.
The bank sold $370 million in 60-day contracts last Monday
while the result of another $230 million forward auction held
last week is yet to be released.
The naira traded at around 305.50 on the interbank market
after the bank intervened with $1.5 million on Monday. On the
black market, the currency was quoted at 460 per dollar.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by
Catherine Evans)