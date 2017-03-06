(Adds details, black market FX rate, central bank directive)
LAGOS, March 6 Nigeria's interbank forex market
traded $540,000 in early deals at 375 naira per dollar, near a
record low exchange rate hit last November, Thomson Reuters data
showed on Monday.
The local currency traded at a record low of 375.50 to the
dollar last November on the official interbank market before it
reversed losses.
The interbank market traded a total of $3.77 million at
multiple exchange rates on Monday, the data showed. It was
quoted at 305.25 per dollar at 0951 GMT.
Traders said banks were selling dollars bought from
international money transfer agents to retail customers at 375.
In February the central bank effectively devalued the naira
for private individuals, offering to sell them the currency at
around half the premium charged at the black market, in a bid to
narrow the spread on the unofficial market.
The currency was quoted at 465 on the black market, 1.5
percent down from Friday's close, as pressure was starting to
pile up in that market segment despite a series of central bank
intervention on the official market to boost liquidity.
On Monday, the central bank asked lenders to set up tellers
for retail customers to buy and sell dollars in order to ensure
access to hard currency. The regulator also asked banks to
process demand for retail forex users within 48 hours.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Additional reporting by Oludare
Mayowa; Editing by Toby Chopra)