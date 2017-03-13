BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
LAGOS, March 13 Nigeria's central bank sold the dollar on Monday at its highest level on the official interbank market since August, traders said, pushing down the naira.
The local currency fell to 306 per dollar from the 305.50 level it has traded since last year. Traders said the central bank intervened at 305.50 on Monday and then commercial lenders resold dollars at a 0.50 naira margin. A total of $6.25 million was traded. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Dominic Evans)
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14
TORONTO/MONTREAL, June 16 Marriott International Inc's St. Regis brand is the lead bidder to take over the brand and management rights of a downtown Toronto high-rise bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.