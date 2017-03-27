LAGOS, March 27 Nigeria central bank will sell dollars to private individuals at 360 naira per dollar, it said in a tweet on Monday.

The bank has been intervening on the official currency market to try to narrow the spread with the black market rate, which was 520 to the dollar a month ago after it devalued the naira for retail customers to 375.

The naira traded at 315 on the official market on Monday. (Reporting by Paul Carsten and Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by John Stonestreet)